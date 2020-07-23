Nach Baliye 10: Karan Johar To Take Over Salman Khan's Responsibility As The Producer?

Actor Salman Khan produced season nine of Nach Baliye in 2019. Now, it looks like Karan Johar will be the new producer for the dance reality show’s tenth season, which may air in 2020.

Karan Johar, who is the power behind Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment, is popular for being a very successful filmmaker. He may now step into the television industry as well with Nach Baliye Season 10.

According to some sources, Karan Johar may produce the latest season of the celebrity dance reality show. It is also rumoured that he and Star Plus are in talks for the same. If all goes well, Johar may bring Nach Baliye 10 by September. It may also be possible that Star Plus is looking to compete with Colors’ extremely popular show Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss will be airing its 14th season soon.

What is interesting to note here is that Nach Baliye 9 was produced by Salman Khan and Bigg Boss is hosted by him.

Nach Baliye is a celebrity dance reality show, which sees celebrity couples competing and dancing for the winning trophy and the prize money. The last season, which featured former and current partners, was won by Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. Rohit Reddy and actress wife Anita Hassandani were the first runners-up. The second runners-up were actors and ex-partners Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli.

