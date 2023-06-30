Actor Krishna Kaul, who essays the role of Ranbir in the primetime drama ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, has grown a beard for the first time in five years to lend authenticity to a crucial sequence in the show.

In the recent episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, viewers witnessed how Ranbir is left heartbroken as the love of his life Prachi has got married to Akshay (Abhishek Malik). Ever since Krishna has joined the show, viewers have seen him in the clean shave look only. But Krishna, who believes in doing justice to the script, decided to grow a beard because his character needs to look serious and mature.

Talking about the same, Krishna Kaul said: “I feel that a clean shave makes me look energetic and young, and even though I like it more, I am loving this new stubble beard look of mine. In fact, I am keeping a beard for the first time after moving to Mumbai. It is definitely a different look for me, and I am enjoying it since my character has become more serious.”

Krishna Kaul added, “I also believe that over the years, I have grown with the show, and this beard is helping me illustrate Ranbir’s emotions and expressions better on-screen. In the past 5 years, I have stepped out clean shave every day, but seeing the compliments I have been receiving from my fans and followers for the current track, I might maintain it now personally as well.”

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will watch how Ranbir was shattered after Prachi’s wedding with Akshay but is trying to get a hold of his emotions.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs every on Zee TV.

