Kumkum Bhagya is one of the topmost shows on Zee TV. Ever since the show aired its first episode on TV, it has been on the top of the TRP charts. The show is yet again making the headlines, but this time for an altogether different reason. Recently actor Zeeshan Khan broke the internet after he wore a bathrobe to board his flight. Well, now the actor has a comeback, and he has dragged Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in it.

Zeeshan feels that had Ranveer worn a bathrobe to the airport, people’s reactions would have been different. He feels that people wouldn’t have made hate comments about the Bajirao Mastani actor as they made about him.

Kumkum Bhagya fame Zeeshan Khan had recently posted a video on his YouTube channel where he reached the Goa airport to catch a flight in a bathrobe. The video was titled, ‘They almost stopped me from boarding the flight Ft. KKB Cast & Crew.’ In it, he was seen telling a woman that he will attempt a world record with his stunt, but an Air India staff member told him that travelling in a bathrobe isn’t allowed. Later, he was heard saying, “Air India staff is a bummer.”

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Zeeshan Khan said, “It was just for fun. I keep creating these funny videos to entertain my fans, and that was a part of it. While some took it sportingly, many didn’t understand the joke at all. If Ranveer Singh would have done it, then people wouldn’t have sent those hate comments. I thought I should do something which will make people laugh. There were people who called me cheap and shameless, but I was wearing clothes inside my bathrobe! There were so many hate comments about me not respecting airport rules. I don’t know why. Aren’t there people who make funny videos?”

Zeeshan further revealed that he has got a nickname on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, and it is ‘Khan in a robe’ as he loves to roam around in a bathrobe. “When we were shooting in Goa for the show, I used to roam around in a bathrobe, and that is something I not only find cool but comfortable too. After wearing those clothes and makeup for the shots being comfortable is all that an actor wants. My team members, too, were okay with it. Even I do not want to offend anyone in any way, but then I guess kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna,” he added.

