Karan Johar-hosted chat show Koffee With Karan season 7 is all set to air today and Bollywood fans are eagerly waiting for the new episode. Amidst the excitement, the filmmaker-host has now spilled some beans on Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

While Ranbir Kapoor will not be seen as a guest this season, his wife Alia Bhatt will appear along with his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh. The two will be the guest for the first episode and teasers are already creating a lot of buzzes.

Advertisement

Now during a conversation with India Today, Karan Johar said that he is proud that his couch manifested a lot of relationships. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif found their love on the very show.

“Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan too, like on this same couch Sara admitted of having a crush on Kartik and they started dating, while Alia over the years has opened up about her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and today she is married to him and they are going to have a beautiful baby, while Katrina had said that she thinks she would look good with Vicky Kaushal and he collapsed and today how beautiful their relationship is”, Karan said.

Karan Johar also spoke about advising Kriti Sanon to say a name on the show. “I always tell Kriti to give me some name and that will happen”, he added. The filmmaker also clarified the controversial statement made by some celebrities on the show.

The ace filmmaker said that he never goes beyond their consent and puts their statements on the show. The actors appearing as guests have all the liberties to remove their statements before the final edit. “So despite that, if there is a controversy then it’s them”, he said cheekily.

For more updates, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma In Talks With A Production House For His Next Direct-To-Web Film After His Comeback Project With Nandita Das – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram