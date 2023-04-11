Kim Kardashian needs no introduction. The beauty mogul is among the most popular American businesswomen and TV stars who never fail to make headlines with every detail of her life. Now, she is all set to star alongside Emma Roberts for the 12th season of American Horror Story. While Kim is seemingly excited to be a part of the show, netizens are not thrilled and rather willing to skip the season.

Kim belongs to one of the most famous American families, the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She grew to stardom with her reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which featured her entire family.

The official Instagram handle of American Horror Story recently announced that Kim Kardashian is joining the cast with Emma Roberts. For the unversed, the show has been going on since 2011 and has seen various stars taking up different roles. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s co-creator Ryan Murphy expressed his excitement to welcome Kardashian and talked about her role. He said, “Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Sharing a teaser of American Horror Story Season 12, the makers wrote, “It’s happening. @emmaroberts will be joined by @kimkardashian for @ahsfx Season 12. Coming this summer.” Soon after the teaser was up, netizens expressed their disappointment with the new addition to the cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx)

An Instagram user wrote, “Casting confirms this will be a season I skip,” while another commented, “Kim Kardashian starring? W*f did I just read? That’s the most horrifying part of the entire AHS franchise.”

A third user wrote, “From Jessica Lange to Kim K. And then they ask me why I stopped this show.”

“The worst thing that could happen,” wrote a fourth one, while a fifth user penned, “Nobody asked for Kim 😒 guess it’s about to be a real horror story.”

