Khushalii Kumar, who will be seen in the latest music video Dhoke Pyaar Ke, has recently got injured on the sets of the song.

Advertisement

The actress has learnt jet skiing for the track and while shooting she injured herself badly but she decided to continue the shooting.

Advertisement

Commenting on getting injured while jet skiing Khushalii Kumar says: “I suggested the director that I wanted to do the jet skiing scene myself to lend authenticity.”

“While shooting for it I fell off the jet ski but when I see the end product, it all looks worth it,” Khushalii Kumar adds.

Dhoke Pyaar Ke features Khushalii Kumar, Ehan Bhat and Vardhan Puri in the lead.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dhoke Pyaar Ke with vocals by B Praak, composition by Rochak Kohli and lyrics by Rashmi Virag is out on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Must Read: Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan To Be Pitted Against A Handsome Hollywood Hunk? Producer Ritesh Sidhwani Hints So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram