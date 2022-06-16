Music composer B Praak and his wife Meera announced the death of their baby, who passed away at the time of birth. He called it their most painful phase as a parent.

B Praak took to Instagram and shared a note and asked fans for privacy. The note read: “With deepest pain we have to announce that our newborn baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents.

“We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time. Yours, Meera and B Praak,” wrote the singer.

B Praak is known for song such as ‘Mann Bharryya 2.0’, ‘Ranjha‘ and ‘Teri Mitti’ among many others.

B Praak and his wife had announced their pregnancy in April.

B Praak and Meera tied the knot on April 4, 2019. They became parents to their first born, a son Adabb, in 2020.

