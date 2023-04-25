India’s favorite stunt-based show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ brings its 13th edition that’s prepared to crank up its danger quotient. Powered with a new theme, the 13th season is bigger, bolder, and more daring! The show promises to take the contestants on a journey of conquering their fears.

Brace yourself for a nail-biting adventure as daredevil contestants from all walks of life are about to face their worst phobias head-on. And joining the fray is the ‘Pishachini’ actor Nyrraa M Banerji, who is all set to take the ultimate test of courage on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. Are you ready to witness the thrill of a lifetime?

After winning hearts with her recent show, ‘Pishachini’, Nyrraa M Banerji is all set to take on the challenge of Khatron Ke Khiladi and conquer her fears. She says, “I’m thrilled to continue my association with COLORS, and this time it’s with a bang on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

“The love and support of the viewers and my fans during my previous show, Pishachini, have been overwhelming, and I can’t thank them enough. I believe this new journey will test my limits, both physically and mentally, and I’m excited to take on each challenge with renewed vigour,” Nyrraa M Banerji added.

The actress also said, “I hope to inspire people to face their fears and show them that anything is achievable if you put your mind to it. Get ready for an exciting and thrilling ride, because I’m here to give it my all!”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will air soon on COLORS.

