Khatron Ke Khiladi S15 OTT Verdict (Week 3): Rohit Shetty’s Reality Hits A Milestone! (Photo Credit: JioHotstar)

Rohit Shetty’s high-octane stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 has proven once again why it remains an absolute show stealer in the non-fiction entertainment genre. Streaming on JioHotstar, the latest season has delivered phenomenal numbers, and the show stands at a total viewership of 16.1 million in only three weeks of streaming!

4th Most-Viewed Unscripted Show!

With its Week 3 performance, the reality show has entered the Top 5 Most-Viewed Unscripted Shows of 2026 in India! It has surpassed The 50 and pushed Samay Raina’s Still Alive out of the top 5!

Khatron Ke Khiladi OTT Verdict Week 3

In its third week, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 registered a viewership of 6.5 million on JioHotstar! Interestingly, the show is witnessing growth and jumps, ever since it started streaming on JioHotstar, trending in the top 10 list by Ormax as well!

Check out the top 10 most-viewed unscripted content of 2026 on OTT.

India’s Got Latent: 58.3 Million | YouTube/Netflix Laughter Chefs S3: 35.7 Million | JioHotstar Lock Upp S2: 27.5 Million | Netflix Khatron Ke Khiladi S15: 16.1 Million | JioHotstar The 50: 13.3 Million | JioHotstar Samay Raina: Still Alive: 13.1 Million | YouTube The Great Indian Kapil Show S4: 10.4 Million | Netflix Splitsvilla S6: 9.9 Million | JioHotstar Indian Idol S16: 9.8 Million | SonyLiv Shark Tank India S5: 6 Million | SonyLiv

Khatron Ke Khiladi S15 OTT Viewership Summary

Check out the week-wise viewership breakdown of the stunt-based reality show streaming on JioHotstar.

Week 1: 3.8 Million

Week 2: 5.8 Million

Week 3: 6.5 Million

Total: 16.1 Million

Note: The viewership numbers from rank 1-4 are the official data given by Ormax’s Half Yearly List of Jan 2026 – June 2026, added with weekly numbers by Ormax from July onwards.

The viewership numbers from rank 4-10 are the official data given by Ormax’s Half Yearly List of the most-viewed digital properties in the first half of the year (Jan 2026 – June 2026). The final numbers might vary once the annual reports arrive.

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