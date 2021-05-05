Colors TV is sure to plan something ‘khatarnaak’ amidst the pandemic situation. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is on the cards and the name of probable contestants is already out. Some of them including Anushka Sen, Varun Sood have also confirmed the rumours. But did you know? The Roadies star along with girlfriend Divya Agarwal were also offered Bigg Boss? Read on for more details!

Advertisement

For the unversed, Divya and Varun have an old connection with Bigg Boss. Their respective ex-partners, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla were a part of the 11th season and shared a ‘friendly’ relation. Eventually, there were allegations of cheating and whatnot! The former couple supported each other as they faced a mutual heartbreak and eventually, turned affectionate towards each other.

Advertisement

Now, as Varun Sood gears up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, girlfriend Divya Agarwal has been super excited. She even recently gifted him sneakers from the Travis Scott Jordan 6 collection. But is there a possibility for the couple to even enter the Bigg Boss house together? To begin with, they’ve rejected it thrice in the past!

Varun Sood in a conversation with Times Of India revealed the same as, “Divya and I have been offered the show together and individually also but we have always denied the offer in these last 3 years. It’s such a difficult show that I don’t think we will be able to do it together also. In Bigg Boss, you are staying inside a house for close to six months and you meet different characters there and there are times when you don’t get along. If Divya and I agree to do the show also, we will have to stay with people who we don’t get along well with and it gets very messy and difficult.”

He continued, “There’s never a problem between Divya and me, we live a very peaceful life, but living inside the BB house with people who you don’t get along well with can get difficult and that’s the reason we don’t want to do the show. I think there will be a lot of mental pressure if we do that show.”

Previously, Varun Sood has been a part of Roadies, Splitsvilla & Ace Of Space. Divya Agarwal too has been a part of Splitsvilla & Ace Of Space. But looks like Bigg Boss is not their jam. But we’d still stick to ‘never say never!’

Must Read: Bharti Singh Fight Tears Explaining Why She & Harsh Limbachiyaa Aren’t Planning A Baby Anymore Amid The Pandemic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube