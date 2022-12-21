The quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seeing a cheerful 14-year-old contestant Japsimran Kaur from Jalandhar taking over the hotseat.

She surprises him with her intelligent answers and also for coming on the show in school uniform.

Amitabh Bachchan appreciates her for wearing her uniform and asks her why she opted for it. She replies: “Sir, first, because I have come to ‘KBC’, it feels like I have come to give a test. If I give this test in my uniform, it feels like I am giving school examination.”

She adds that she feels proud to be wearing her school uniform. Amitabh Bachchan praises her for her answer.

She then goes on to talk about her love for her grandmother and how she would like to use the winning amount in the treatment of her knees. Whether she is able to do that or not, it will be seen in the coming episode.

Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane to talk about one of his old pictures in which he can be seen playing cricket on a film set.

When 15-year-old Tushar Bareth from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, took over the hotseat, he saw one of Big B’s old pictures and asked him: “You look so tall but the bat is small. Why?”

Answering his question, Amitabh Bachchan replied: “In between shots, when there is still time, all of us played cricket. The bat they brought was so small, it seemed less like a bat for cricket and more like a stick for ‘gilli danda’.”

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

