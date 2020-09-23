Kavita Kaushik On Being A Part Of Bigg Boss 14: "Mujhe Hi Nahi Pata..."

Actress Kavita Kaushik on Tuesday rubbished speculations that she is set to be a housemate in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14.

The FIR actress posted her clarification on Twitter, with the link of a report that stated she is “likely to be a part” of the upcoming season 14 of the popular reality show.

“False! Like most news nowadays,” reacted Kavita Kaushik in her tweet.

In a separate tweet, Kavita Kaushik posted a link of another report that read: “FIR star is all set to enter Bigg Boss house. She will shoot her introduction and dance performance today”.

Kavita had a caustic retort: “Hilarious! Mujhe hi nahi pata mai aaj dance kar rahi hu (even I didn’t know I’m dancing today).”

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to launch in October. Jasmin Bhasin, Naina Singh, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shagun Pandey are some of the confirmed contestant of this season.

