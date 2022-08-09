Megastar Amitabh Bachchan owes money to a contestant from his popular quiz-based show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ since 1970.

In the latest promo of the show, Big B was seen sitting on the hot seat to answer the questions asked by contestant Dhulichand Aggarwal, from Durg, Chhattisgarh.

He is the first contestant of the season and during a fun-filled conversation with the host, he asked him to call him ‘DC’ on Kaun Banega Crorepati show.

On Kaun Banega Crorepati, the contestant revealed: “During college days, my friends used to tease me by saying what is this name Dhulichand and then one of my friends told me DC sounds too good on you. So please call me DC.”

Big B replies: “Your name is beautiful and definitely you will feel good but to us it will sound like current, DC and AC.”

Later in a fun banter Dhulichand also shares that Amitabh Bachchan owes him money since 1970. Big B was surprised and he exchanged seats with him and sat in the hot seat.

‘KBC 14‘ started on August 7 and a number of celebrities took over the hotseat and played the game with Big B. Those who appeared on the show as special guests included Aamir Khan, sports icons like Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri along with Mithali Madhumita, the first female officer to win the Gallantry Award and Major D.P. Singh, India’s first blade runner.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

