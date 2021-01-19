Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is all set to go off the air after this Friday’s Karamveer special. While the senior actor recently wrapped up shooting for the show, a promo of KBC12 shows a Delhi University student beating his father to the hot seat. Read on to know AB Sr’s reacting to it.

In one of the recent promos, a Delhi University – a Geography (Hons) – student has made his way to the seat before Amitabhji. And while interacting with the senior host, he shared that his father has been trying to accomplish this feat since quite a few years.

As reported by News18, the DU student tells Amitabh Bachchan that he has beaten his father to appear on the show’s hot seat and have a chance at winning the cash price. He said that his dad has been trying to make it to the show’s hot seat since long now.

On hearing this, Amitabh Bachchan says that the father’s dream is finally materializing through his son and proudly says there is nothing bigger than that. It definitely is a proud moment for both father and son. As per the site, viewers are also shown glimpses of the student’s father attempting to reach the hot seat as he looks on from the ‘Fastest Finger First’ area.

As per their report, the DU student, who makes it to the hot seat, will be playing for Rs 50 lakh question. Congratulation!

Talking about Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog last week and announced that shooting has finished. He wrote, “I am tired and retire .. my apologies .. its been a very long last day of KBC shoot .. I shall make up tomorrow. But remember this .. work is work and must be accomplished with the entire sincerity at one’s disposal.”

Amitabh Bachchan continued, “The affection and love created give a farewell to the last day of the shoot .. they all assemble together .. the wish is to never stop but to keep going on .. I do hope this can happen again soon .. the crew and the team were so caring and hardworking .. it was quite a stretch to pull away from the sets .. and all the team gathered round in fond remembrance of the months spent together and the efforts made by each.”

