Karanvir Sharma Reveals Of Giving A Princess Treatment To His Mom On This 'Mothers Day': "While I Was Growing Up, She Did So Much For Me"

Although Karanvir Sharma has a packed schedule, he is making sure that he makes some grand gestures for his mom on Mother’s Day.

The actor is treating her to a sumptuous lunch and planning to buy a surprise gift for her.

Karanvir Sharma also gave a hint, “It is a piece of jewellery. Maybe a beautiful gold necklace!”

Karanvir Sharma quips, “I always thought that I was like my father. But the more I grow up, the more I realise that I am actually like my mother.”

He adds, “It is sad that your parents too are growing old along with you. The past year was tough. My mother faced many health issues, but she is a fighter and is doing better now.”

Karanvir Sharma has always been a mom’s boy and leaves no stone unturned to make her happy.

Therefore, no matter how busy he is, he makes sure to spend quality time with his mom.

While winding up the conversation, the star said, “I love surprising my mom on any day, irrespective of whether it’s Mother’s Day or not. I like taking her out for good meals and giving her sarees and jewellery. While I was growing up, she did so much for me. I won’t be able to repay her ever, but I hope I am able to make her happy and proud of me.”

