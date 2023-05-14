Former actress Aashka Goradia moved away from the city of Mumbai as well as the profession has become one of the most inspirational female entrepreneurs of our country. Her brand Renee has become a go-to for women across the country and has also set foot in international markets.

On Mother’s Day, Aashka and Brent took to social media to announce their pregnancy and shared with their digital family that the Beach Baby is expected in November this year.

Aashka Goradia on her social media states, “On this Mothers Day – this becomes even more special…Our family and our practice grows by 1 this November! Send us a loving thought as we embark on our greatest journey yet!”

Aashka has been shuffling between Goa and Ahmedabad and continues to work through her pregnancy. Brent on the other hand has been running a successful Yoga Shala in Goa, the city which has become home for the two. We are excited as this baby is going to be a Yoga Baby as the two love beaches and yoga both. Quite a combination just like Brent and Aashka who literally have been an example of East Meets West!

