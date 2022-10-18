The romantic track ‘Inni Si Gal’ featuring Karan Kundrra and Aditi Budhathoki, has hit the airwaves. The song has been crooned by ‘Jab Main Badal Ban Jau’ fame Stebin Ben.

The music video of the song has been shot in the locales of Himachal Pradesh and the visuals add more layers to the romantic mood of the track.

Talking about the song Karan Kundrra shared: “The song is a romantic tale and instantly uplifts your mood. It is a perfect track you can listen to with your loved ones.”

Opening up on the set of challenges that came his way during the shoot, the actor said, “Shooting for it was fun too although there were some challenging scenes like being in water at night and the cold temperatures and so on, and we always wanted to shoot in the beautiful locations of Kashmir and it came out to be true which I am really glad about”

He further mentioned: “But this project was particularly fun and the whole “young love vibe” is something a lot of people will resonate and remember.”

The song, produced by Saregama, has been composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, and is available to stream on YouTube and audio streaming platforms.

Singer Stebin Ben shared: “The song is very close to my heart and we have all come together and put in a lot of effort to bring this beautiful track together. It was so much fun to sing this track because I delved deep into my memories of love to get the right emotion.”

