Karan Kundrra has been one of the many celebrities who have come forward and helped out people during this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The actor did something for the people who are suffering amidst this pandemic.

Karan was shooting for a project near the Gujarat border when cyclone Tauktae has hit. Talking about it, the actor said, “We have been shooting around the Gujarat border and we had very bad network due to the cyclone. We had lost almost all communication for almost 4 days. I couldn’t even connect to my parents. Even with that, we have been trying to repost and re-share people’s needs and queries about whatever they were facing difficulty with, during these pandemic times. But, we were also looking at somewhere at how we can contribute something big.”

Talking about joining hands and donating to the Uday Foundation, Karan Kundrra said, “As soon as we got to find out about the Uday Foundation, and we found out that they were really legit and that’s when I went ahead and did a contribution. A lot of my family members are in the medical field and they’ve already been helping out in shipping oxygen concentrators and other things.”

Karan Kundrra added, “Whatever we can and whatever our resources allow, we are trying to do. Also, we have a social media base, where we can actually send across information to people. That way, we are trying to ensure that the right people can be connected. Someone who is in need and someone who is available to help out can be brought together.”

Karan Kundrra’s contribution towards the Uday Foundation is going forward for the procurement of wellness kits, medicines for Covid patients, and for distribution of oximeters so that people can check their oxygen levels constantly.

