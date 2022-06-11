Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently the IT couple of Television. The duo met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love on the show. There also have been rumours around a possible roka but the duo has remained tight-lipped about it. Amidst it all, the Lock Upp host has revealed selling his tiny car out of jealousy. Scroll below for more details.

The upcoming weekend episode of Dance Deewane Juniors will witness Tejasswi and Karan make a special appearance. A few days ago, the paparazzi spotted them on sets of the reality show and both looked stunning in their stylish avatars. The Naagin 6 beauty wore a peachy dress with heart-shaped details in the upper half. Kundrra, on the other hand, opted for an uber cool look in white shirt, yellow waistcoat and a green jacket.

A promo of Dance Deewane Juniors has been unveiled. The viral video witnesses judges Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji play a rapid-fire round with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. One of the questions was “Who’s more jealous?”

To this, Tejasswi Prakash responded, “Iske paas do gaadi hai, ek badi gaadi aur ek choti gaadi, ye mujhe badi gaadi mein mujhe phir bhi kisi aur ke saath jaane dega, kyunki wahan gap hai, the other car is the tiniest one, he doesn’t allow me to travel in that with anyone. Kyunki gap itna kum hai itne paas nahi itne paas nahi take the big car.”

Karan Kundrra agreed to the same and joked, “Mereko itni jealousy hui, maine gaadi bech di.”

Marzi Pestonji reacted, “Heights Of Jealousy”

Aren’t Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra the cutest?

