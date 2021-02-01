Earlier today, Kapil Sharma shared the news of welcoming a baby boy with his wife Ginni Chatrath on his official Twitter handle. Now, there’s a new picture of the comedian’s wife going viral on the internet from her private baby shower ceremony with their first-born Anayra.

A while ago, the comedian revealed on his Twitter account that the couple was expecting their second child and this came as a surprise to all his fans.

Kapil Sharma’s fan clubs are sharing the pic of Ginni Chatrath sitting with daughter Anayra and wearing colour-coordinated clothes. Both mother and daughter are wearing lime-green coloured matching dresses with a floral tiara on mum’s head and baby Anayra is wearing a cute butterfly hairband.

Take a look:

Isn’t that such a cute picture? Our hearts are melting!

Earlier today, sharing the good news on his Twitter account, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude”

Namaskaar 🙏 we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers 🙏 love you all ❤️ginni n kapil 🤗 #gratitude 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

For the unversed, it was last Thursday that Kapil confirmed that Ginni was pregnant with their second child. During a #AskKapil session, a fan asked the comedian why his show was going off-air. To this, he replied, “Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby.” Another fan even asked him whether he wants a baby girl or a boy. Sharma was quick to answer that all he needs is a healthy baby, irrespective of gender!

Meanwhile, it is being said that there is no plan to revamp The Kapil Sharma Show. With no audience and Kapil entering parenthood for the second time, the best decision was to take the show off-air for a while.

