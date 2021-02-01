Ever since Rakhi Sawant came in Bigg Boss 14, the entertainment quotient of the show is touching the roof now. The actress has been trying to woo Abhinav Shukla with her weird antics, and the viewers are in awe of it. Her indecent behaviour is getting a lot of attention from the audience.

In the latest episode of the Bigg Boss, Rakhi again made Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav the centrepiece of what she does best, drama. The actress went on to cut his undergarment on national television, and this has sparked hilarious memes and jokes on social media. Take a look below:

This is not the first time that Rakhi Sawant had showcased her obsession for Abhinav Shukla. Last week, the actress wrote, “I Love Abhinav”, in red all over her body and roamed around the house. Abhinav, who seemingly flabbergasted even asked her, ”Ye kya hai (what is this)?”. To which she replied, “Mera crazy love hai (this is my crazy love).”

Ever since Rakhi Sawant had confessed her love for Abhinav Shukla on the show. Cameras have been on Abhinav and Rakhi. She was seen howling and crying in the confession room, speaking to Bigg Boss regarding how much she loves him. She even said that she has seen something in his eyes for her.

Rakhi Sawant had also said that she had frozen her eggs for Abhinav and she wants him to donate sperm for her. All of her ludicrous antics have helped Abhinav grab the audience’s eyeballs. He has been gaining more mileage than what he had ever managed through his interactions with wife Rubina Dilaik. Thanks to Rakhi, he suddenly came in the spotlight of the reality show.

So what do you think about Rakhi Sawant’s attempt to woo Abhinav Shukla in the Bigg Boss 14? Let us know in the comments.

