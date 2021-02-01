Ever since Rakhi Sawant came in Bigg Boss 14, the entertainment quotient of the show is touching the roof now. The actress has been trying to woo Abhinav Shukla with her weird antics, and the viewers are in awe of it. Her indecent behaviour is getting a lot of attention from the audience.
In the latest episode of the Bigg Boss, Rakhi again made Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav the centrepiece of what she does best, drama. The actress went on to cut his undergarment on national television, and this has sparked hilarious memes and jokes on social media. Take a look below:
Rakhi can tore Abhinav’s underwear
Can try pulling his shots × But that’s okay#NikkiTamboli defending herself and Repeating what others said is not okay × That’s BADTAMEEZI
🤦🤦🤦 pic.twitter.com/ce6VPGE08A
— 𝔹𝕒𝕕𝕥𝕒𝕞𝕖𝕖𝕫♡𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕓𝕒𝕟 (@jagiyaManoban) January 29, 2021
I watch @BiggBoss with family it was so awkward😤to see it too. cheapo #Rakhi is tearing #Abhinav underwear@ColorsTV was that cheapness ur #Entertainment?u uploaded in episode chi 😡#RakhiSawant was really loving when u entered #biggboss but now #disgusting
STYLE ICON RUBINA pic.twitter.com/NOGyion0bH
— Samie_25 (@AfnanZohra) January 27, 2021
#Rakhi saw #RubiNav cute moment like this In luggage room , she got jealous and she is behaving like mad after dat Us ne Abhinav ka Underwear Phaad Diya
Insecurity on its peaks #RubinaIsTheBoss #rubinaDilaik pic.twitter.com/5XG3ZjjanA
— RubinaDilaik_Fp (@FpRubinadilaik) January 26, 2021
#LiveFeed Where Rakhi Sawant Cuts the Abhinav’s Underwear 👇👇#TrendGyan #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/CzdkFKtGUq
— *❀♪𝑫𝒉𝒓𝒖𝒗 ♪❀* (@Dh_r_u_v7) January 27, 2021
#LiveFeed Where Rakhi Sawant Cuts the Abhinav’s Underwear 👇👇#TrendGyan #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/QXYy42u4Vy
— TRENDGYAN 🌐 (@trendgyan) January 27, 2021
This is not the first time that Rakhi Sawant had showcased her obsession for Abhinav Shukla. Last week, the actress wrote, “I Love Abhinav”, in red all over her body and roamed around the house. Abhinav, who seemingly flabbergasted even asked her, ”Ye kya hai (what is this)?”. To which she replied, “Mera crazy love hai (this is my crazy love).”
Ever since Rakhi Sawant had confessed her love for Abhinav Shukla on the show. Cameras have been on Abhinav and Rakhi. She was seen howling and crying in the confession room, speaking to Bigg Boss regarding how much she loves him. She even said that she has seen something in his eyes for her.
Rakhi Sawant had also said that she had frozen her eggs for Abhinav and she wants him to donate sperm for her. All of her ludicrous antics have helped Abhinav grab the audience’s eyeballs. He has been gaining more mileage than what he had ever managed through his interactions with wife Rubina Dilaik. Thanks to Rakhi, he suddenly came in the spotlight of the reality show.
So what do you think about Rakhi Sawant’s attempt to woo Abhinav Shukla in the Bigg Boss 14? Let us know in the comments.
