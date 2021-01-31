Last night’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar saw host Salman Khan take the class of almost every contestant in the Bigg Boss 14 house. From scolding Nikki Tamboli for her badtameezi to firing Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla for making a big deal of Rakhi Sawant pulling his drawstring – the episode was high on drama. Now, actress Munmun Dutta has something to say.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita isn’t impressed by how the Weekend Ka Vaar episode panned and in a series of tweets spoke about the same. Read it all below.

Tweeting in favour of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Munmun Dutta wrote, “So sad to see #AbhinavSukla and #RubinaDilaik getting badly cornered in today’s episode. The guy clear looks traumatised with Rakhi’s behaviour and words. Still, Rakhi was left with a little scolding and that’s it. Not everything is entertainment. There’s a thin line #BiggBoss14”

Slamming Rahul Vaidya and Vikas Gupta for supporting Rakhi Swant, Munmun Dutta called the item girl verbal diarrhoea. Stating that Abhinav Shukla looks uncomfortable and traumatized, the Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress tweeted, “So irritating to see Vikas Gupta and Rahul defending Rakhi’s behaviour. The verbal diarrhoea of Rakhi to Abhinav shown in the episodes is nothing short of harassment. My respect to #RubiNav for keeping their cool. The guy is clearly uncomfortable and traumatised #BigBoss14”

Talking about Nikki Tamboli being the only one scolded for her badtameezi, Munmun Dutta wrote on the microblogging site, “Nikki Tamboli could be ‘badtameez’ but she is surely entertaining. There are bigger ‘badtameezes’ in the house whose actions are overlooked constantly. All of them should be equally scolded . #BigBoss14”

Many of her fans supported her tweets and commented on the same. One of her followers wrote, “Munmun bohat kuch kiya h usne … Ye log sirf jaan buch kar rubina ko galat dikha rhe h … Rakhi me jo double meaning btte ki hai .. naa .” Another user commented, “Jab @TheRahulMahajan ki dhoti fadi thi Rakhi ne tb to sb gharwale sath ho kr against gae the rakhi k, @AlyGoni n @rahulvaidya23 to sbse jyada aggressive dikhe the.To @ashukla09 k time pr Q kuch nhi bole?” A third fan of the actress wrote, “Yaa.. Rakhi ko bataaya jaata h Bash nhi kiya jaata Rubina ko bash kiya jaata h Bataaya nhi jaata” Another commented, “Biased hona isse kehte hai…shareaam besharmi se..wow @BeingSalmanKhan kya baat hai”

What do you think of yesterday Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode?

