Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘s Mahila Mandal is highly active on Instagram and loves to share insights into their life. One such social media creature is Munmun Dutta and if you already follow her, it’s better to say nothing about how she keeps her fans intrigued. Raj Anadkat aka Tapu is one such ardent fan who will be always spotted commenting on Munmun’s posts.

On almost every post of Munmun, you will find Raj leaving funny comments or praises. Most of the time, the duo is seen indulged in a fun banter and it’s really hard to miss out on it. Once again, they were spotted giving friendship goals as our beloved Tapu was leaving a special reaction as soon as Munmun dropped some ‘Sunday special’ pictures.

It was yesterday, Munmun Dutta shared few pictures featuring her in red Kaftan dress. As usual, she looked stunningly beautiful. It was Raj Anadkat’s reaction that grabbed all eyeballs. He reacted with ‘smiling face with heart-shaped eyes’ emoji. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress captioned her post as, “Blessing your feed today with some colour and lots of happiness.”

Meanwhile, we all know that Munmun is a big-time animal lover. Earlier, we learnt how the actress feeds around 25-30 dogs in the vicinity of Goregaon film city. Apart from that, Munmun also believes in adopting strays and promoting the same. Considering the same affection towards animals, she has something big in her mind and she expressed it during one of her interviews.

A few years back, while speaking to Punjab Kesari TV, Munmun Dutta shared her thoughts on animals’ safety and welfare. During her talk, she even revealed of possessing a dream of building an animal farm/shelter. She added that she would love to look after the injured strays and their health.

