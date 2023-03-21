Kanwar Dhillon, who is seen playing the role of Shiva Pandya in the daily soap ‘Pandya Store’, shared his feelings as the show completed 700 episodes recently and also spoke about the kind of response his character is getting from the audience.

He credited the show for giving him fame and thus, he considers it to be the most important project of his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kanwar Dhillon said, “‘Pandya Store’ as a show is very special to me because 700 episodes is a milestone to be very proud of. I feel grateful to be a part of such a show, which enjoys a large viewership and a connection with the audience. The show and my role as Shiva Pandya have given me so much recognition in my profession that I couldn’t have asked for more. This show alone has given me so much that none of my other shows have. It has been very important to me from day 1.”

Kanwar Dhillon made his acting debut with ‘The Buddy Project’ and later worked in ‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2’, ‘Do Dil… Ek Jaan’, ‘Piya Rangrezz’, among others. However, he got a lot of recognition from ‘Pandya Store’.

When asked about the audience’s response he gets to his character in ‘Pandya Store‘, Kanwar shared: “The connection with the audience has been special. When I meet people and see the impact I have created as Shiva Pandya in their lives, it just leaves me speechless. I hope we keep continuing this dream run and surpass 1000 episodes soon. ‘Pandya Store’ is the longest-running show in my career, and I am very proud of this show.”

Pandya Store is a hit Hindi television serial that revolves around the three Pandya brothers, their wives and their family business. Kanwar Dhillon plays the role of the middle brother on the show and people love his chemistry with his on-screen wife, Alice Kaushik, who is also his real-life girlfriend.

For news and updates, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Kundali Bhagya: Ira Sone Opens Up About Playing Onscreen Mother At A Young Age: “I Was Unsure On The First Day Of The Shooting That I Would Be…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News