Actress Ira Sone, who began her acting career in 2007 with the popular show ‘Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’ and was last seen in ‘Desh Ki Beti Nandini’, is all set to hit the small screen after seven years with Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kundali Bhagya’. She talked about being part of the show and playing a mother for the first time.

She said about her character in the show: “I am playing the character of a mother in the show post the leap, which is for the very first time in my entire career.”

On making a comeback after seven years in ‘the show,’ Ira Sone added: “I chose ‘Kundali Bhagya‘ because it is a very successful show, the story is so beautiful and so well justified. I felt like it was just the right show for me to play the role of mom. Because it’s got so many shades and has a different touch.”

Ira Sone shared her reaction to playing a mother’s role saying: “I was unsure on the first day of the shooting that I would be able to do it. But I took it up as a challenge and it’s something new and different for me, so I am excited. I hope I will justify the character of a mother.”

About doing a mother’s role at a young age, she said: “I don’t think that today there is any age limit to play a character. There are character-oriented roles these days. A mother’s role is not just a typical character but she has her shade and she has her graph, which you will watch in the show. I am extremely happy about it.”

