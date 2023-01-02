Pandya Store Written Update: Drama Unfolds Over Death Certificate On The Show

The family drama ‘Pandya Store’ starring Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik, among others, is right now focusing on the trauma of Dhara (Shiny) who lost Chiku, Shweta taking over the Pandya Store, and the difficulties faced by Krish in getting the death certificate from the store.

Now, Dhara and Gautam (Kinshuk Mahajan) ask Suman for the official papers of their home and she hands over the documents to them. Dhara tells her that they must have troubled her a lot, as Suman gets emotional seeing her husband’s picture.

On the other hand, a police officer asks Gautam to give his father’s death certificate as they will need it in the procedure. While everyone asks Gombi about the certificate, he confesses that it is in the Pandya Store where he kept it behind the picture of his father.

He clarifies that because his mother keeps crying looking at his father’s picture, he kept it in the store.

Now, everyone is worried about how to get the papers. When Dhara sends Krish (Mohit Parmar) to get the documents, Shweta catches him red-handed.

What he will do and how he will bring the papers back will be seen in the upcoming episode.

‘Pandya Store’ airs on Star Plus.

