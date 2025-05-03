The upcoming psychological thriller Kankhajura, starring Mohit Raina and Roshan Mathew, has already caught the attention of fans with its intense teaser, released on May 2, 2025. This Hindi adaptation of the Israeli series Magpie promises a mix of suspense, emotional depth, and family secrets. If you enjoy thrillers that keep you on the edge of your seat, Kankhajura is definitely one to watch.

When & Where To Watch Kankhajura Online?

The teaser gives a chilling glimpse into the show with the line: “It’s fragile. It’s fatal.” The beautiful but eerie visuals of Goa add to the tense atmosphere, setting the stage for a thrilling story.

Kankhajura will be streaming from May 30, 2025, on a popular OTT platform, SonyLIV. Don’t miss watching it for an action-packed ride filled with suspense and emotional turns.

Kankhajura: Plot Summary

The plot of Kankhajura revolves around a man who is released from prison after serving time for murder. However, he was released on one condition: that he must help the police as an informant. The protagonist’s return to his family brings him face to face with his estranged brother. The brothers soon find themselves caught in a dangerous situation as they try to repair their broken relationship. Old secrets start surfacing, and the result is betrayal and survival.

Kankhajura: Cast & Crew

Directed by Chandan Arora and produced by Ajay Rai, Kankhajura explores the complex tale of two estranged brothers grappling with past trauma and fractured family ties. The series also touches on themes of redemption and the quiet rage that simmers beneath seemingly calm lives.

Mohit Raina plays the role of a convict who was let out of jail on the condition of being an informant for the police. Some other notable faces are Roshan Mathew, Mohit Raina, Sarah Jane Dias, Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Ninad Kamat, Mahesh Shetty, Heeba Shah, Usha Nadkarni, and Kurangi Vijayshri Nagraj.

Check out the teaser of Kankhajura below:

