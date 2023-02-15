Actress Kamya Panjabi has joined the cast of the television show ‘Raazz Mahal: Dakini ka Rahasya’.

In the show, she will play the new antagonist, Mantralekha — the elder sister of Dakini Chandralekha.

Talking about her entry to the show, Kamya said, “The viewers will see me playing the character of Mantralekha in the show, who is Chandralekha’s sister. My character is very challenging for which I have made a lot of special preparations which will be interesting for the viewers to watch.”

“I hope the audience will appreciate my character and shower their love on me,” she added.

Shemaroo Umang’s ‘Raazz Mahal’ is a fantasy drama and will soon add a new twist to the storyline.

