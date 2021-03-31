Zakir Khan has a very popular stand-up comedy video on YouTube titled Bhai Tumhara Superman. But little did he know that he’ll end up having a Superman connection even in the second season of his much loved Amazon Prime Video show, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare.

Advertisement

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 started streaming on the OTT platform on March 26. All those who have seen it must have enjoyed it to the core. There’s a funny scene in the second season where Zakir Khan aka Ronny Bhaiya is seen having an argument with his mom about the colour of his brief. When he asks, “Red wali de do”, she replies, “Laal chadhi kaun pehanta hai?”

Advertisement

Now Amazon Prime Video’s Indian official Instagram channel has given it a Superman take and things get funnier here. In the latest crossover meme shared by them, we can see Henry Cavill’s Superman giving a tough look when Ronny Bhaiya’s mom says, “Laal chadhi kaun pehanta hai?”

The original moment featuring Superman is from the 2017 DCEU film Justice League. “superman’s mom would never say that 🦸🏻‍♂️” the caption of Prime Video IN’s Instagram.

Isn’t that funny?

Meanwhile, In the exclusive conversation with Koimoi, when asked if acting was always the plan, Zakir Khan said it wasn’t, or else he would have prepared for it from the very beginning. He says nothing was planned, not even coming to Mumbai. Acting and standing in front of the camera is an impromptu thing that happened to him.

Zakir Khan said, “Kabhi nahi pata tha yaar. Itne daag pimple ke hote hi nahi mere chehre pe mujhe pehle pata hota to. Mujhe kisine bola ki are ye daag rehjaenge bhai, ye aise pimples ko touch mat kara karo tum. To mene unko yahi bola ki apne ko konsa hero banna hai yaar. Humari zindagi me idea hi nahi tha kabhi ki hum Mumbai aaenge aur aise camera ke samne honge. Photo khichane aaj tak nhi ari hai dhang se. Jaise taise to hum matlab chala rahe hai apna kaam. (I never knew. If I did, I never would have these pimple scars. When people told me not to touch them, I said I am anyways not going to become a hero someday. Nothing was planned, even coming to Mumbai.)”

Must Read: Young Sheldon Ft. Iain Armitage Renewed For 3 Seasons By CBS

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube