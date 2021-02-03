Actress Isha Talwar says her upcoming music video Roz roz marks the first time that she has danced in front of the camera. Isha adds that she found it quite challenging.

Roz roz is has been created by Shilpa Rao and the alternative rock band The Yellow Diary.

“The Yellow Diary and Shilpa Rao blend seamlessly. I would love a ‘Roz roz’ kind of collaboration with beautiful, sensitive artistes who want to create and not merely imitate. This is the first time I will be dancing as part of a music video. The shoot was challenging but fun,” Isha Talwar said.

The music video of the song also features dancer-actor Arjun Menon along with Isha Talwar. It captures the challenges of a modern-day love story, expressed through contemporary dance with elements of ballet. It song releases on February 4.

