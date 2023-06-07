Former Miss India-turned-actress Ayeesha S. Aiman, who recently made her OTT debut with the Randeep Hooda-starrer ‘Inspector Avinash’, has shared that as part of the preparations for her role, she read the biography of Gayatri Devi, the third Maharani consort of Jaipur, who was considered a fashion icon.

Ayeesha essays the role of a royal princess in the series. As the series is set in Uttar Pradesh, the actress had to learn the tone and tenor of the area while maintaining the gait to suitably merge into the populace.

Talking about the same, Ayeesha told IANS, “I read the biography of Gayatri Devi, who was a fashion icon and was widely regarded as one of the most stylish women of her time. She was known for her impeccable taste in clothing and jewellery and was often seen wearing elegant sarees and traditional Rajasthani jewellery. She was a woman of exceptional beauty, intelligence, and grace. My character Nandini was inspired by the same.”

She also read the biographies of female politicians to prepare for her role.

“Nandini, my character, also revolves around power and politics so I have gone through many female politicians’ biographies to understand the diplomacy involved in power games,” she added.

The cop drama is inspired by Avinash Mishra and his fight against crime. Set in Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s, it shows Avinash Mishra battling with his team to curb the growing mafia dominance and illegal arms trade.

Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for films like ‘Laal Rang’, ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Monsoon Wedding’, ‘Sarbjit’ and several others, has shared that for his web series ‘Inspector Avinash’, he spent time with real-life cop Avinash Mishra.

Talking about the series, Randeep Hooda said, “As an actor, I am always drawn towards real-life stories of unsung heroes. It is important to tell stories rooted in India, stories that depict the struggles and triumphs of our people. Mishra’s story is nothing short of a real-life modern-day Robinhood, fighting against crime and standing up for what’s right and I am truly honoured to be a part of this heroic story. While I love playing cop roles, this role was different. I spent a lot of time with Avinash ji to get the nuances right.”

