Actress Shilpa Shetty, and rapper Badshah, who are currently acting as the judges in India’s Got Talent season 10, will be seen grooving on the song ‘Current Laga Re’ in the upcoming episode.

With a plethora of exceptional contestants participating in the show, ‘Powai’s Undefeated’, a group of young dancers from Mumbai, will leave the judges amazed with their innovative dance techniques and timing.

Their mind blowing formations, and power packed performance will garner mighty accolades. Not only this, both Shilpa and Badshah will go on stage and groove along with the contestants on ‘Current Laga Re’.

Shilpa Shetty shared: “You reminded me of King’s United crew. This is truly what ‘Vijayi Vishwa Hunar Hamara’ is. After today’s performance, I can definitely say you have made a place in my heart.”

“I’m sure, not only in my heart but the entire group has made a place in the audience’s heart as well. You will be undefeated for a very long time on this stage.”

The song is from Ranveer Singh starrer comedy drama ‘Cirkus’, directed and produced by Rohit Shetty. The film which released in December 2022, also stars Varun Sharma in dual roles alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johny Lever and Sanjay Mishra.

In the film, two sets of identical twins mixed up at birth encounter each other as adults. ‘Current Laga Re’ features special appearance of actress Deepika Padukone, alongside Ranveer. It is sung by Nakash Aziz, Jonita Gandhi, Dhvani Bhanushali, Lizo George and Vivek Hariharan.

In awe of ‘Powai’s Undefeated’ journey and determination, judge Badshah said: “Tum defeat hone wali cheez nahi ho tum repeat hone wali cheez ho.”

Senior actor Anupam Kher will come as the guest judge this weekend. ‘India’s Got Talent Season 10’ airs on Sony.

