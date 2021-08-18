'Indian Idol 12' 2nd runner-up records maiden song for Marathi film
Sayli Kamble Records Maiden Song For Marathi Film ‘Kolhapur Diaries’ (Pic Credit: Instagram/saylikamble_music)

Sayli Kamble, who is the second runner-up of the singing-based reality show ‘Indian Idol 12’, has lent her vocal prowess for a Marathi film titled ‘Kolhapur Diaries’.

This is the first time Sayli is lending her voice for a film song. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a picture of Kamble on Twitter.

Alongside the images, Adarsh wrote: “Indian Idol singer records song for film… #SayliKamble – second runner-up of #IndianIdol12 – recorded her first song for #Marathi film #KolhapurDairies… Composed by #AvadhootGupte.”

