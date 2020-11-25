Television’s much-loved singing reality show Indian Idol is back with a list of talented contestants. Now fans will see newly married Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani sharing the judge’s panel in Indian Idol 12. The makers of the show dropped a new promo now.

As the Indian Idol edition 12 is all set to premiere from this weekend, a new promo has been released on social media that shows the life story of contestant Shahzad Ali, who hails from Jaipur, was teased. Ali’s hard-luck story seemed to have moved judge Neha Kakkar so much so that she offered financial help to the contestants.

In the promo, the contestant Shahzad Ali is seen explaining about his poverty and reveals that he has come to Mumbai after his grandmother took Rs 5 lakh loan from a bank so that he could participate at the singing reality show. Listening to his story, Neha offers him Rs 1 Lakh. Vishal Dadlani also said that he will reward him with something and he would help him find a good teacher who would give him proper training. As he told about his life, he sang Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s classic Kinna Sohna Tenu.

Sharing the short clip of the upcoming episode, the channel’s official Twitter handle wrote, “Shahzad Ali from Jaipur touched the judge’s hearts so much that Neha Kakkar couldn’t help herself but gift him something amazing! Get ready to make your mausam awesome, with #IndianIdol2020, from 28th Nov, Sat-Sun at 8 pm.”

Take a look at the promo clip here:

Meanwhile, Neha returns to the set of Indian Idol after her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh in October. Their wedding festivities were spread across Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh over several days. Talking about resuming work after marriage during a virtual press conference of the reality TV show, Neha said, “No doubt my life was already very beautiful. I am really thankful to God and not just God, all the people who I have met in life, especially the people associated with Indian Idol. All the people present at the press conference are also a part of my journey. All these people play an important part in my success. You people have given me lots of love and support.”

