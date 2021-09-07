Advertisement

In the upcoming episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the Indian Idol’s top 6 finalists – Pawandeep Rajan (winner of Indian Idol – Season 12), Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro will give musical performances on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Meanwhile, Talking about the experience, ‘Indian Idol 12’ winner shares: “We have all grown up watching KBC. But never did any one of us imagine that we would get an opportunity to come on this platform.”

Pawandeep adds that: “We all feel honoured to kickstart the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on KBC and to sing in front of Mr Bachchan and the live studio audience was magical. The set has a different vibe altogether and I was amazed how technologically advanced the set is. Mr Bachchan was extremely respectful towards all of us. This will be one of our most treasured moments.”

However, the IANS reports also states that, the Indian Idol 12 finale winner Pawandeep Rajan and other five contestants got a chance to meet superstar Salman Khan too, at Mahesh Manjrekar’s residence on his birthday party.

Pawandeep shared his excitement and said: “I have known Mahesh Manjrekar Ji for many years and it was very sweet of him to invite us over for his birthday. We celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake, enjoying delicious food, and enjoyed the rest of the night singing songs. Along with me, my other fellow friends and contestants also had a great time.”

Advertisement

The Winner also added: “The cherry on the cake was meeting Salman Khan sir who had also dropped by to meet Mahesh Ji. He was so warm and friendly and, also posed for a picture with us. This is one memory that I will forever cherish of course, the first being winning the coveted title of Indian Idol Season 12.”

Speaking of, ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode of ‘KBC 13’, it will air on September 10 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Sidharth Shukla Had Once Expressed His Desire To Become A Father: “I Know I Will Be The Best”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube