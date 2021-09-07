Advertisement

CarryMinati, who is known for his comedic skits and reactions to various online topics, lands in legal trouble. An advocate in Delhi has filed a case against the YouTuber accusing him of making derogatory remarks against women in his roast videos. Scroll down to know more.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, is a streamer from Faridabad. He is mainly involved in creating Hindi-language diss songs, satirical parodies and comedy. He enjoys more than 30 million subscribers and is dubbed the biggest YouTuber in India.

A Delhi-based lawyer, Gaurav Gulati, has filed a case against CarryMinati for “making sexually coloured remarks against women, publishing objectionable content on his Youtube, roasting and representing women in an indecent manner and publishing obscene language and gestures regarding women” on his channel. A criminal complaint has been registered under sections 354, 509, 293, and 3/6/7. Take a look at the tweet shared by the advocate.

#carryminati Today I have filed Criminal #Complaint against CARRYMINATI YOUTUBER(AJEY NAGAR)U/s 354A/509/293/IPC,SEC.3/6/7 OF INDECENT REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN ACT,1986 AND SEC.67 OF IT ACT,2008 at DCP(North Delhi)for making outrageous remarks about #women on his Channel pic.twitter.com/gdXg4RC3jL — GAURAV GULATI (@Adv_Gulati1) September 6, 2021

This is not the first time that the Youtuber has courted controversy. Previously, he shared a roast video titled “YouTube Vs TikTok – The End” caused controversy on YouTube India back in 2020. Many don’t know that he was named the ‘Next Generation Leader’ by TIME Magazine back in 2019.

CarryMinati once spoke about the experience during a conversation with Outlook India. He said, “At first, I didn’t know how massive it was but after the feature, I realised the honour. It motivated me to invest greater efforts into what I was doing and it felt incredible to be internally celebrated for expertise that was still in its’ nascent stages in India.”

