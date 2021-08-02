Advertisement

YouTuber CarryMinati overcame lockdown anxiety while shooting for his debut film Mayday starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

Ajey Nagar, 22, who runs his YouTube channel with the name of CarryMinati, faced a creative roadblock during the pandemic and couldn’t create content for his YouTube channel for the longest time.

CarryMinati said: “Isolation and the pandemic somewhere affected me at a very subconscious level and there were days I felt creatively challenged. However, the film shoot was a gamechanger in the midst of it all. It was very therapeutic and gave me perspective I was seeking creatively”.

Speaking about working with two legends (Ajay Devgn & Amitabh Bachchan) in his debut film, CarryMinati previously told Hindustan Times, “I agreed to be a part of this film because I had to essay my own character and that comes very easily to me. I eat, breathe, sleep and live my character every single day. But I’m hoping I get to learn a thing or two about acting from Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. They are personalities I look up to and fondly admire.”

Ajey marked his foray in the music score of a Bollywood film with Abhishek Bachchan starrer ‘The Big Bull’. He was also featured in Salim-Sulaiman’s soundtrack ‘Date Karle’.

CarryMinati has rap singles like ‘Vardaan’, ‘Yalgaar‘, ‘Zindagi’, ‘Trigger’, ‘Warrior’, and ‘Bye Pewdiepie’ to his credit.

