An issue has arisen for Kamal Haasan, prompted by a complaint filed against him by the producers of “Uttama Villain.” Director-producer N. Lingusamy and co-producer N. Subash Chandrabose of Thirrupathi Brothers filed the complaint with the Producer’s Council, citing a breach of contract. Their collaboration on the 2015 film led to financial strain for the Thirrupathi Brothers. Despite promises from Haasan to collaborate on another project, which has yet to materialize after nine years, the producers are pursuing action.

While the legal ramifications of this action remain uncertain, various publications, including News 18, have suggested potential consequences. However, it’s important to note that the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) needs more authority than a government organization with judicial decision-making powers. Therefore, unless they pursue further action through the judicial system or police, the likelihood of legal consequences seems low.

On May 2nd, Lingusamy dropped a bombshell, blaming Kamal Haasan’s endless script tweaks for tanking their project at the box office. After the “Uttama Villain” letdown, Haasan vowed to make things right by promising to star in another flick with a Rs 30 crore budget, but he never came through. The aggrieved parties are still twiddling their thumbs, waiting for a word from the council. Lingusamy spilled the beans about their grand plan to rope in Haasan for a redux of the Malayalam smash hit “Drishyam,” but Haasan gave it the cold shoulder. As per the producer’s tale, Haasan then jumped ship to collaborate on a Tamil version of “Drishyam” with another production house.

Lingusamy also disclosed that the agreement for Kamal Haasan to star in another film for Thirrupathi Brothers was finalized through arbitration in 2015. Prominent figures from TFPC, Nadigar Sangam, Tamil Nadu Film Directors Association, and FEFSI were actively involved in the arbitration process.

Industry insiders expressed concerns about the viability of the initial agreement due to Kamal Haasan‘s shifting career and the current economic conditions in the film industry. With Kamal Haasan’s higher salary expectations and increased production costs, doubts arise about the feasibility of the previously agreed-upon Rs 30 crore budget.

