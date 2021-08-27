Advertisement

Finally, Indian Idol 12 finale’s numbers are out. For the first time in Indian television history, the finale episode was being telecasted for 12 hours. No wonder, the response was amazing. Let’s take a look at the TRP report of week 33 to see who rocked among Indian viewers.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Starting from the least, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is in 5th place. The current storyline has been loved by the viewers, making the show bounce back in the list. It garnered 2.3 million impressions for week 33.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi’s show is at 4th on the list. The growing love between the duo has kept fans hooked to the show. Continuing the consistent run, the show garnered 2.4 million for the respective week.

Imlie & Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani led Imlie and Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are at a tie at 3rd. Both the shows continue to stay consistent in grabbing viewership. For week 33, the shows rake in 2.5 million impressions.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma’s show bags the 2nd spot with 3.3 million impressions. It’s the entry of Samrat in the lives of Sayi, Virat and Pakhi, which is keeping the audience glued.

Anupamaa & Indian Idol 12 finale

It’s a big tie for 1st spot! Indian Idol 12 never grabbed the 1st spot, but all thanks to the grand finale, it managed to seal the season on a ‘grand’ note. On the other hand, Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa continues to weave magic among Indian viewers. Both the shows garnered 3.7 impressions for week 33.

