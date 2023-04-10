At a time when there is so much content available on digital platforms which is giving a tough competition to cinema, the small screen content remains special for many. Actors Tina Datta, Jay Bhanushali and Kitu Gidwani have shared why television is still loved.

Tina, Jay and Kitu will be seen in the upcoming show ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’, which is a remake of the popular Turkish drama Istanbullu Gelin (Bride of Istanbul) that will air on Sony Entertainment Television from April 10.

Talking about what makes TV remain so special, Tina in a conversation with IANS at the sets of the show in Umargaon, Gujarat, said: “Because you get to connect with the audience on a day-to-day basis. You attract the mass audience so that is why it is definitely special.

“In villages today everyone watches television, everyone does not have wifi. But television is something that almost everyday has. That is an added advantage of connecting with the masses,” Tina Datta added.

“Television is easier than OTT platforms for many, as with a click of a button the shows come on,” said Jay Bhanushali.

“Television will always be there. Why do film actors come and promote their films on the small screen? Because there is an audience. People still watch it. The only point is that there might be people not enjoying it that much like they used to because now the audience has transformed and they have started understanding stories.”

Jay Bhanushali added: “Today, mothers still watch TV like my mother does not know how to use Netflix or any other OTT platform. It’s like a click of a button and the show starts. Television is always going to be popular because of that.”

Kitu added: “TV only survives not in the niche areas, it’s meant for the masses in India. So, these kinds of TV serials are for the masses basically for the hinterland, the tier 2, tier 3. Even there the competition is stiff and the stiffer it gets the better the quality.”

