Radhika Gupta, the new judge on Shark Tank India season 3, has already grabbed eyeballs for bringing her 1-year-old son on the set, setting up working mother goals for everyone. This season, the new entrant on the panel is the CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund and enjoys a humble net worth of 41 crore.

Radhika has hinted that her investments on the show would be rather limited and very calculated as compared to the investments by the other sharks. Radhika has been on various lists of powerful entrepreneurs right, from the Economic Times’ 40 Under 40 Business Leaders Award (2021) to Forbes Women Power – Self Made Women, Forbes India (2022).

This year, at age 34, she joined the panel of sharks at Shark Tank India, streaming on Sony Liv and airing on Sony Entertainment Television. Radhika is the shark with the least net worth on the show, and hence, it would be interesting to watch out for her deals and investments.

Only 0.25% Of The Richest Shark

Radhika’s assets are valued at only 0.25% of the asset worth of the richest and the youngest shark on the show – OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal, who enjoys a net worth of 16,000+ crore. Radhika’s assets are valued at only 41 crore.

Humble Beginnings

Radhika Gupta was born in Pakistan’s Islamabad to an Indian diplomat father and a school principal mother. Because of her father’s foreign service, she lived on four continents – Asia, Africa, North America, and Europe before she finally settled in India. The entrepreneur fights with a physical disability as she was born with a tilted neck, and she has often been referred to as the woman with the broken neck.

7 Rejections & A Suicide Attempt

After her graduation, Radhika was rejected for admission to MIT, and she was even rejected for her 7th job interview. Not being able to cope with the pressure, she attempted suicide. But taking a lesson from this low, she huddled until she made it as the CEO of a mutual fund company.

Edelweiss’s 1,21,399.04 Crore Worth Assets

The mutual fund company is one of the leading and growing giants in its field, and it currently manages assets worth 1,21,399.04 Crore. These AUMs are a whopping 2.37% of the industry’s total AUM!

Entry On Shark Tank India Season 3

Radhika’s entry on Shark Tank might inspire young entrepreneurs not to give up, irrespective of whether they crack a deal with her or not. But if they do, she might mold them into future leaders, just like her.

Looking forward to her investments, deals, and mantras on the show.

