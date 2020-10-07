Hiten Tejwani has been in the industry for over two decades and has been a part of various TV shows, films, and web series. He is currently seen as Shiv Gupta in Madhu and Mahesh Pandey’s “Gupta Brothers: Chaar Kunwaare From Ganga Kinaare”. The actor says the new generation of actors is quite smart but restless at the same time.

Advertisement

“I have come across a lot of actors. Now, I think the younger generation is very clever but at the same time they are very impatient, and I tell them that. Because life is such that there cannot always be ups, there will be downs also. Life is not only about good things, anything can happen. And ups and downs are a part of this industry,” he said.

Advertisement

“Patience is very important and how you take care of yourself in your low phase is also important which the new generation actors need to understand. Everything happens at the right time so you need to have patience,” he added.

“Gupta Brothers: Chaar Kunwaare From Ganga Kinaare” revolves around four brothers who have their reasons for not getting married, and Hiten feels people will love this comedy that has a touch of drama.

Hiten Tejwani said, “Comedy is the need of the hour considering the negativity 2020 brought in our lives. But the whole idea is a good and sensible comedy with a little bit of drama which everybody could relate to. And there are so many people who don’t want to get married, they have a reason so I guess it will be interesting to see our reason too.”

The “Kutumb” actor asserted that the storyline is quite different from the other comedy shows on-air, and that is the USP of the show.

“Yes, I agree there are so many comedy shows on-air, but our storyline is different. The story is about four brothers who are self-reliant, self-sufficient and they have their reasons for not getting married. It’s not that they disrespect women or they don’t like women. They have women coming to their house during festivals, but they leave, they are not allowed to stay there. So I think the USP will be why these four brothers don’t want to get married, and what happens if a woman comes in their life,” he said.

The show was supposed to go on-air in March, however, it got delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Talking about shooting in the new normal, Hiten said, “I have adapted well to the new normal. A little bit of struggle definitely because sometimes when you go out you forget your mask as you are not used to that. Now you have to keep reminding yourself of masks, sanitisers, hand wash, social-distancing, etc because you have to take care of yourself. That’s the only way out.”

“Gupta Brothers: Chaar Kunwaare From Ganga Kinaare” will air on Star Bharat. It also features Akash Mukherjee, Satya Tiwari, Meet Mukhi, and Sonal Vengurlekar.

Must Read: Hubie Halloween Movie Review: Adam Sandler Presents A Halloween Treat Full Of Madness!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube