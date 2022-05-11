Actress Hina Khan has always broken stereotypes and has had a journey to be talked about from being the most iconic television bahu to walking International Red Carpets. And now the actress we hear before her Cannes walk will be first heading to London to attend the UK Asian Film Festival for her film Lines and will be seen following the festival’s closing ceremony.

Advertisement

Hina took to her social media and in a post shared her feelings, “Persistence, Passion and power is a virtue that acts as a guiding light. Young small-town girl with dreams that touch the sky, I for sure have been called a daydreamer or sometimes farsighted. But dreams are all I’ve got and I shall use it to fuel my journey as far and long as I humanly can.”

Hina had in 2019 attended the Cannes Film Festival for the poster launch of her film Lines after which the film went on to win numerous awards internationally. From being known as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina changed the bahu image completely with Bigg Boss post which Hina has been busy shuffling between her films, music videos and OTT projects.

Hina Khan is said to leave for London this week after which she will head to Cannes once again after having had one of the most talked-about walks in 2019.

Advertisement

Lines is presented & produced by Rahat Kazmi Films and Co-Produced by Hiro’s Faar Better Films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Must Read: ‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-Jae’s Directorial Debut To Be A Part Of Cannes Midnight Screening Section – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube