Hina Khan On Cannes Film Festival 2019 Journey: “Big Indian Designers Made Me feel Like A Nobody”

TV actress Hina Khan is one of the most popular faces on the telly industry. From playing a bahu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to playing a vamp like Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, the actress’ professional journey has been impressive. She even made her big red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year, leaving everyone surprised and overwhelmed.

The former Bigg Boss contestant attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019 for the premiere of her feature film, Lines. Walking in a gorgeous sheer gown designed by Ziad nakad, Hina Khan looked like a million bucks and made all the heads turn. The actress walked with confidence and everyone loved it.

However, the actress in a recent conversation revealed how big Indian designers made her feel like a nobody. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress shared the one thing she took from the experience is that TV celebs have it all and but are given fewer opportunities.

The actress thinks that TV celebs are looked down upon. Mentioning how she was praised for her Cannes appearance, Hina said they still differentiate TV celebs from Bollywood celebs, while saying that the division between two still exists. Khan said that even though there are many good designers here, she doesn’t feel the urge to wear International designers outfit, however, the backing of them is lacking as TV celebs are looked down upon.

“People, all these big designers of India, they still look down upon TV celebs. They thought she’s just a TV celeb, she won’t be able to carry the outfit like a Bollywood celebrity. They considered me a nobody because I’m a TV actor,” said Hina.

For the unversed, Hina Khan was also slammed by Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai who made fun of her by sharing a picture of her and writing- “Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali Studios kya?” After which the actress was supported by her fellow industry friends and fans and Jitesh had to face the wrath of the fans.

