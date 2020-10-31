Actress Hina Khan has garnered a following of 10 million on Instagram. She thanked fans for the love and support in her new post on social media.

Advertisement

Hina posted a picture on Instagram, where Hina is seen posing with balloons.

Advertisement

“10 Million Strong Thank you,” Hina Khan wrote as the caption, tagging the post with #10MillionHinaholics#10MillionInstaHearts.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hina Khan became a household name after playing Akshara in the TV serial “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”. She also participated in the reality show “Bigg Boss 11”, and has dabbled in music albums.

Hina made her debut in Bollywood with the film “Hacked” earlier this year, and was also seen in the film “Unlock“.

Hina Khan recently starred in the supernatural show “Naagin 5”, and briefly entered the “Bigg Boss 14” house as a Toofani Senior.

From starring in the TV show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” for eight years to foray into Bollywood and the digital space, actress Hina Khan has carved a space in the entertainment industry. She feels it is not easy for a TV star to make it big in films.

“What we lack is equality. Nepotism exists everywhere and it does exist in our industry, too. If you are a star and you want to launch your kid, it’s absolutely okay. But, it is not fair when you don’t give an equal chance to outsiders. TV actors hardly make it big in Bollywood, just because we don’t get a fair chance. At least, give us a chance to prove ourselves,” Hina told IANS.

“Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey inspired me a lot. I look up to him for so many things. He made a place for himself in Indian cinema with his hard work. We outsiders do not have godfathers, what we want is a little bit of respect and recognition. So, a proper balance should prevail,” she said.

Must Read: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 14’s Naina Singh On Dating Rumours With Splitsvilla’s Akash Choudhary: “Mera Koi Boyfriend Bane To Mai Dhindora Pitu”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube