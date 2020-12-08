We all love Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain for its quirky and a bit naughty content. Behind such a huge success, Aasif Sheikh and his amusing Vibhuti Narayan Mishra plays a major role. A long back, we had seen him in several cult television shows and films, and with this particular sitcom, the veteran actor has revamped his career.

Before Bhabiji happened, Aasif was profoundly known for his stint in Shashank Bali’s court comedy, Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai. It also had Juhi Parmar in a lead role. The show enjoyed its run from 2009 to 2010. Cut to now, as Vibhu, there’s one thing about the actor that hasn’t changed and it’s his fitness.

Honestly speaking, Aasif Sheikh’s fitness is highly underrated as he nowhere looks close to his real age of 56 years. Could you believe that? He just looks the same as we saw him a decade ago. He looks lean and super energetic in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain considering the fact he travels for more than 4 hours on each day to reach the set.

So what’s secret behind Aasif Sheikh’s such fitness? Well, don’t scratch your head as the actor himself has revealed it while speaking with Jyoti Chahar of The Moi Blog YouTube channel. Aasif shared that as an actor one always has to maintain a bit less weight than normal to look good on camera. Speaking of diet, he revealed that he don’t take sugary products and sweets. He also avoids eating fried food, junk food and aerated drinks. Apart from that, he also workouts regularly for 45 minutes.

So that’s all behind the unbelievable fitness of Aasif and hope it inspires you!

During the same chat, Aasif even shared about his bond with Salman Khan. He said that his and Salman’s friendship traces a long back and they always have fun working together. He even revealed an interesting name by which the Dabangg actor teases him and it’s ‘Sukhandi’. The reason behind this funny name is Aasif’s lean structure of the body.

