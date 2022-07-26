Actor Sunny Sachdeva reveals that his journey to fame was not easy. He feels the success he got is all because of the struggles and rejections.

Advertisement

He says: “I was into modelling before pursuing a career in acting. I still remember my family and friends actually helped me think about acting while I was doing great as a model. And their continuous advice literally made me to give a try to acting as a career.”

Advertisement

“I was in Delhi (my hometown) and bagged my first projects in episodic drama. After which I was offered a negative lead role in TV show ‘Zindagi Ki Mehek’, back in 2017 and it became the turning point of my life. I need to struggle a lot and face rejections. But if you trust your art, one fine day you will get all that you deserve.”

Sunny, who was previously seen in the show ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, says he always took his struggle positively.

“I never referred my journey to success as struggle, it was a time investment for my career, that time has always kept me high and inspired. I always tried to succeed and it eventually happened,” he concludes.

Previously, actor Manish Verma, who rose to fame with the TV show ‘Beyadh 2’, had replaced actor Sunny Sachdeva in the daily soap ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan’.

Featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy in the lead, the show is all about how Mohan, a flute player, who turns bitter after the demise of his wife Tulsi and how Radha, who has loved Mohan since childhood, decided to bring back happiness in his life.

Sunny, who was playing the character of Shekhar, a lawyer, has quit the show.

‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’ actor Manish is playing Shekhar in the upcoming episodes. He has already started shooting for the show.

Speaking on the same, Manish says: “My show ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’ ended last year. I badly missed TV all this while. But now finally I am all set to rock with my new show.”

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Takes Yet Another Bold Step & Lies On The Bed Of Roses, Netizens Ask, “Are You Inspired By Ranveer Singh?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram