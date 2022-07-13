Actor Manish Verma, who rose to fame with the TV show ‘Beyadh 2’, is all set to replace actor Sunny Sachdeva in the daily soap ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan’.

Featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy in the lead, the show is all about how Mohan, a flute player, who turns bitter after the demise of his wife Tulsi and how Radha, who has loved Mohan since childhood, decided to bring back happiness in his life.

Sunny, who was playing the character of Shekhar, a lawyer, has quit the show.

‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’ actor Manish is playing Shekhar in the upcoming episodes. He has already started shooting for the show.

Speaking on the same, Manish says: “My show ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’ ended last year. I badly missed TV all this while. But now finally I am all set to rock with my new show.”

Spilling the beans on how his character is going to take a turn in the coming episodes, Manish reveals: “Audience will witness a high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes. Mohan(Shabir Ahluwalia) will come to me and ask to collect proof against the person with whom Radha (Neeharika Roy) is going to get married.”

