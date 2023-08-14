Actress Aleeza Khan, who has recently joined the cast of ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, said the lead actor of the show Shabir Ahluwalia is ‘set ki jaan’, as he always brings good vibes and positivity on the floor.

Aleeza has returned to Zee TV after six years, and is enjoying working with the ensemble cast of the show. Talking about the same, she said: “My first show with the channel was ‘Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann’, then I was in ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’ and now I am very excited to be back on Zee TV after six years with ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ as Devika.”

“I have been shooting for a month now, and I am loving every bit of my character as Devika. She is a strong and fearless lawyer, who is true to her work and will go to any length to get justice. I relate to her a lot, just like her even I am a straightforward and independent person and can do anything when it comes to friends and family,” she said.

Talking about her co-stars and the team, Aleeza shared: “Everyone on set is nice and kind, but I have realised Shabir Ahluwalia is ‘set ki Jaan’, he always brings in the good vibes and positivity on the floor. I am having great experience shooting with him and the others. Everyone on set makes me feel very comfortable, and I hope the viewers will enjoy the upcoming track thoroughly.”

The show is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, with an engaging storyline and strong characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty).

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Mohan confessed his love for Radha while she was in jail and decided to prove her innocece despite the odds being against her. He has decided to expose Damini’s truth of killing his deceased wife Tulsi (Kirti Nagpure) in front of everyone for which he is faking being against Radha in this entire process.

The viewers witnessed the entry of Aleeza as the advocate Devika in the show. Devika is a famous criminal lawyer by profession, and Damini, Mohan and Tulsi’s friend from college days. Damini has hired her to win the case against Radha, and being a friend of Tulsi, Devika is all set to ensure that no matter how, she penalizes the murderer for good.

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan‘ airs on Zee TV.

