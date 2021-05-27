Fans have been trending the hashtag #jethalal on Twitter all through Wednesday (May 26), to celebrate the birthday of actor Dilip Joshi. The actor plays the affable Gujarati electronics store owner Jethalal Gada in the popular sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”.

Netizens also flooded social media with memes featuring Joshi in his avatar of Jethalal, besides wishing him on his birthday. They also shared prayers for his good health and happiness and expressed gratitude to him for making them smile every day.

Fans of Dilip Joshi also shared how they have grown up watching the show, and how they keep watching old episodes repeatedly, just to enjoy Jethalal’s humour. Some even called Joshi as Jethalal the “heart” and “soul” of the show.

Happy birthday to evergreen star dilip joshi sir ❤❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/pQrobMlw4h — varinder icon (@IconVarinder) May 26, 2021

Happy Birthday to one of finest actor of India Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal pic.twitter.com/oSiOoSdZri — Aman_Chain 😷 Mask Man (@Amanprabhat9) May 26, 2021

We too pray Dilip Joshi a healthy future ahead!

